iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 468.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 118,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

