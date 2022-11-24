iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 890,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $35,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

