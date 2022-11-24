J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

