JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,452,353 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $70,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

