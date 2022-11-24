JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 247,522 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $74,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 49.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Up 0.6 %

Xometry stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35.

In other Xometry news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835,286 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,140 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,870 over the last ninety days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

