JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 53,161 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $80,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.64.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $156.74 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $178.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

