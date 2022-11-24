JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 78,363 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 78,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $81,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $117.97.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

