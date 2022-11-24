JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $82,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after buying an additional 149,498 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ALGM opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

