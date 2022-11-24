JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $82,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 601,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $748,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 996,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,858,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $748,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 996,952 shares in the company, valued at $29,858,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,541 shares of company stock worth $3,415,594. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.03. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

