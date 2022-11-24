JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 245,446 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $78,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,115,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 601,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,647,000 after purchasing an additional 361,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,054,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.