JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,001 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $83,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $308.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

