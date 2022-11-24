JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 40,482 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,542,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $80,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 372,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

