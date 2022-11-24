JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 93,669 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $81,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $221.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

