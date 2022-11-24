JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 213,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $78,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 0.6 %

IVZ opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

