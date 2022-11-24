JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $69.03 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 671,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $69,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,367,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 226,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 115,741 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

ATRA opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $395.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

