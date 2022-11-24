JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $69.54 Million Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $69,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Boston Partners increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

