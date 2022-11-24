JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $74.68 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $74,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Saia by 6.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 480,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.53.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $236.45 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $347.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average is $206.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

