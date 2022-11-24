JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $75.07 Million Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $75,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 7,770.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $18,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

