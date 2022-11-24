JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $75.87 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $75,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.3 %

AIMC stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 233.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 144.01%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.