JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $76.36 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $76,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE IPG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

