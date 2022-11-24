JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $81.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $81,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $117,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 191.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 552,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.21.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

