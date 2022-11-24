JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $86.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 22,384.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,486 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $86,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $100.05.

