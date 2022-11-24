JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $80,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.