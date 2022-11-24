JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,013,737 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $73,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 700,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 206,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.