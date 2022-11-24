JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,140,206 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Outset Medical worth $77,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 98.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ OM opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $963.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $36,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $938,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

