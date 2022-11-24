JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,234,303 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 1,151.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,428,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $77,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS HEFA opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

