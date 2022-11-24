JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 338,942 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $80,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

