JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $85,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

