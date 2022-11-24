JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,021 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $82,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.