JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 280 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $85,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 223,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $106.31 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

