JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 65,595 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $80,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in TELUS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TELUS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TELUS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in TELUS by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.
TELUS Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.
TELUS Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.