JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,835,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $80,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 28.5% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Stericycle by 17.9% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 241,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 353.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 97,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 16.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $6,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

