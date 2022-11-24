JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,258 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $31,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

