KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stake Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

KALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

