Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of KCGI stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

