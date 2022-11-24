Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of KER stock opened at €546.10 ($557.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €485.57 and a 200-day moving average of €500.91. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.