Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $386.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

