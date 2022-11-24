Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,566,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,528 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRON has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Kronos Bio Company Profile

NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

