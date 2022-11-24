Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Position Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,615,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Kronos Bio Profile

Shares of KRON opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.