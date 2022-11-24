Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.0% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at $143,107,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.