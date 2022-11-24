Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after purchasing an additional 230,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after buying an additional 248,408 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 618,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock worth $139,212 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

