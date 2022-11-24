Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 35.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 605.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LANC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $203.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516 in the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

