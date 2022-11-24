Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 9,680 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FREE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

