Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,991 shares of company stock worth $4,292,606 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

