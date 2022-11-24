Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,097 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

