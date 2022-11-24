Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,105 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

