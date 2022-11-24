Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 7,272 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,267,000 after buying an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after buying an additional 563,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

