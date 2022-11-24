Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 43,207 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

