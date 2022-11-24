Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1,210.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 125.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

