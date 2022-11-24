Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 416.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

